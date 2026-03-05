Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant News: Tallies fourth 30-point effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 10:32am

Grant amassed 30 points (11-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-9 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 122-114 victory over the Grizzlies.

Grant turned in his fourth 30-point game of the year and his first since Dec. 14. Over his last six appearances, the veteran forward has averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.5 three-pointers in 32.5 minutes per game.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
