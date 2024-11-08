Jerami Grant News: Ties game-high 21 points in loss

Grant racked up 21 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes during Thursday's 118-105 loss to the Spurs.

The 30-year-old tied Deandre Ayton with a game-high 21 points, despite the double-digit loss. Grant shot an efficient 60 percent from the field, though efficiency has been an issue for him thus far as he is shooting 39.2 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. Through nine regular-season outings, the forward has averaged 18.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.9 steals across 33.9 minutes per game.