Jerami Grant News: Tops 20 points again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 8:45pm

Grant totaled 21 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block across 32 minutes during Saturday's 109-93 loss to the Hornets.

The veteran forward has scored more than 20 points in four straight games, stepping up his production while Deni Avdija (back) has been sidelined. During that stretch, Grant has averaged 23.0 points, 3.3. boards, 2.8 threes, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals, but Avdija isn't expected to be out much longer.

