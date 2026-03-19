Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant News: Underwhelming production continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Grant ended Wednesday's 127-119 victory over the Pacers with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes.

Grant continues to deliver modest contributions, despite playing a significant role. Outside of scoring, it's been a quiet month for Grant, barely putting up top 150 value. In 14 games during that span, he has averaged just 17.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.2 three-pointers. At best, managers should view him as a possible streaming candidate, particularly when in need of points and threes.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
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