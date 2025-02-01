Jerami Grant News: Will play and start vs. Phoenix

Grant (ankle) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Suns, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

After missing Thursday's win against the Magic due to an ankle injury, Grant will get back on the floor and start against Phoenix. The veteran big man is having a rough year in Portland, averaging his lowest points per game total (14.5) since the 2019-20 season (12.0) with the Nuggets.