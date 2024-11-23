Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant News: Will play vs. Rockets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Grant (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Grant is coming off a season-low five-point outing in the loss to Houston on Friday, and while the veteran is navigating through an illness, he'll be available and should handle his regular workload in this matchup. Grant is trending in the wrong direction of late, though, as he's notched single-digit points in three of his last five appearances.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now