Jerami Grant News: Will play vs. Rockets
Grant (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Grant is coming off a season-low five-point outing in the loss to Houston on Friday, and while the veteran is navigating through an illness, he'll be available and should handle his regular workload in this matchup. Grant is trending in the wrong direction of late, though, as he's notched single-digit points in three of his last five appearances.
