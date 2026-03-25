Jerami Grant News: Will play Wednesday
Grant (foot) will play Wednesday versus the Bucks, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Grant is back after a two-game stint on the sidelines, which will likely result in fewer minutes for Sidy Cissoko. Grant is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.4 triples per game this season.
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