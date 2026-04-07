Jeremiah Fears News: Erupts for career-high 40 points

Fears popped off for 40 points (17-29 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 156-137 thrashing of the Jazz.

Fears not only set a new career high in scoring, but also established the Pelicans' single-game rookie scoring record in the blowout win. He became just the fifth rookie in the past decade to post a 40-5-5 line, and he only committed two turnovers in his 38 minutes of floor time.