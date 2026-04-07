Jeremiah Fears headshot

Jeremiah Fears News: Erupts for career-high 40 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Fears popped off for 40 points (17-29 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 156-137 thrashing of the Jazz.

Fears not only set a new career high in scoring, but also established the Pelicans' single-game rookie scoring record in the blowout win. He became just the fifth rookie in the past decade to post a 40-5-5 line, and he only committed two turnovers in his 38 minutes of floor time.

Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremiah Fears See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremiah Fears See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago