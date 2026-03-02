Jeremiah Fears News: New career scoring high Sunday
Fears racked up 28 points (10-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 26 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 137-117 loss to the Clippers.
The 28 points led all scorers on the night -- in fact, the Pelicans' top two offensive threats both came from the second unit, as fellow rookie Derik Queen dropped 19 points. Fears also set a new career scoring high with the performance, and he's picked up the pace over the last few weeks. In his last eight games, the seventh overall pick in the 2025 Draft is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 boards, 5.0 assists, 1.6 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks in 27.3 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremiah Fears See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 282 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 282 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 187 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 219 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2010 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremiah Fears See More