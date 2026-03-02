Jeremiah Fears headshot

Jeremiah Fears News: New career scoring high Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Fears racked up 28 points (10-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 26 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 137-117 loss to the Clippers.

The 28 points led all scorers on the night -- in fact, the Pelicans' top two offensive threats both came from the second unit, as fellow rookie Derik Queen dropped 19 points. Fears also set a new career scoring high with the performance, and he's picked up the pace over the last few weeks. In his last eight games, the seventh overall pick in the 2025 Draft is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 boards, 5.0 assists, 1.6 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks in 27.3 minutes.

Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans
