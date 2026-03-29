Jeremiah Fears headshot

Jeremiah Fears News: Not starting versus Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Fears won't start in Sunday's game against Houston, according to Lachard Binkley of SI.com.

Dejounte Murray (hand) didn't suit up for Friday's 119-106 loss to Toronto. As a result, Fears entered the starting lineup, finishing with 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes. However, with Murray cleared to return from his one-game absence, Fears will head back to the bench.

Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans
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