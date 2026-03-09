Jeremiah Fears headshot

Jeremiah Fears News: Plays well despite loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Fears supplied 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 138-118 win over the Wizards.

Fears was a bright spot off the bench as the Pelicans easily took care of business in this game. Despite this strong performance, Fears remains a low-end fantasy asset in category formats, posting averages of 13.8 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 23.7 minutes over his last eight games.

Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremiah Fears See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremiah Fears See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
17 days ago