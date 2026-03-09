Jeremiah Fears News: Plays well despite loss
Fears supplied 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 138-118 win over the Wizards.
Fears was a bright spot off the bench as the Pelicans easily took care of business in this game. Despite this strong performance, Fears remains a low-end fantasy asset in category formats, posting averages of 13.8 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 23.7 minutes over his last eight games.
