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Jeremiah Fears News: Pops for 17 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 11:28am

Fears registered 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 129-111 victory over Dallas.

With Dejounte Murray back in action, the 23-46 Pelicans have gone away from deploying the rookie first-rounder as a starter, and Fears' playing time remains up and down in a bench role. Fears could remain difficult to trust in fantasy lineups when the New Orleans backcourt is mostly healthy, as he's averaged 11.0 points, 3.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game across his last seven contests.

Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans
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