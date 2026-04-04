Jeremiah Fears headshot

Jeremiah Fears News: Posts season-high 28 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Fears amassed 28 points (10-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 117-113 loss to Sacramento.

Fears matched a 28-point effort that he also managed against the Kings a month ago. It took 11 more minutes on the court this time around, but he padded Friday's line with five more rebounds. The return of Dejounte Murray (Achilles) has cut into the rookie's production, but his proficiency at the off-guard position has offered additional opportunities. The Washington product has successfully fended off Jordan Poole on the depth chart, giving the Pelicans more flexibility to trade backcourt pieces in the offseason trade market.

Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans
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