Jeremiah Fears headshot

Jeremiah Fears News: Scores 19 points in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Fears recorded 19 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 loss to the Magic.

With Trey Murphy (ankle) sidelined, Fears was able to play a featured role in the backcourt. Over his last seven games, he averaged 17.7 points, 4.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.1 three-pointers on 46.2 percent shooting from the field.

Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans
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