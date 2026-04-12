Jeremiah Fears headshot

Jeremiah Fears News: Scores 36 in regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Fears totaled 36 points (12-28 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 41 minutes during Sunday's 132-126 loss to the Timberwolves.

Fears continued his strong scoring stretch to close the regular season, scoring exactly 36 points for the second straight game. His usage spiked over the past three contests, averaging 28.7 field-goal attempts after not reaching the 20-attempt mark in any prior game. The No. 7 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft will close his rookie campaign averaging 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 82 appearances (49 starts).

Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans
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