Jeremiah Fears headshot

Jeremiah Fears News: Scores 36 points in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Fears tallied 36 points (13-29 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-11 FT), six assists, three rebounds and three steals across 44 minutes in Friday's 144-118 loss to Boston.

After dropping a career-high 40 points in Tuesday's win over Utah, the rookie first-rounder turned in another impressive offensive showing Friday, though he was less efficient. Fears also led New Orleans in assists and steals and has tallied six dimes and three swipes in back-to-back outings. He'll likely continue to play a sizable role during Sunday's regular-season finale in Minnesota, as the Pelicans have little to play for at this point.

Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremiah Fears See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremiah Fears See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago