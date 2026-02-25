Jeremiah Fears News: Shooting woes continue Tuesday

Fears finished with eight points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 victory over the Warriors.

Fears has been in an awful shooting rut over the past two games, converting just 25 percent of his shot attempts and 16.7 percent of his long-balls. He'll look to right the ship Thursday with a favorable matchup against the Jazz.