Jeremiah Fears News: Sparks bench in Tuesday's loss

Fears had 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and two steals across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Knicks.

Fears was held scoreless in both the first and third quarters but posted double-digit points in each of the second and fourth frames to finish as the Pelicans' second-leading scorer behind Zion Williamson (22 points). It was Fear's 12th 20-plus-point game of the season and first since March 1 against the Clippers. The rookie first-rounder has averaged 12.5 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 threes over 22.2 minutes per game since the All-Star break.