Jeremiah Fears News: Starting Friday
Fears will start Friday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With Dejounte Murray (Achilles) and Trey Murphy (ankle) unavailable for the second leg of this back-to-back set, Fears will get the starting nod for the first time since Jan. 21. As a starter this season (44 games), the rookie first-rounder has averaged 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.5 minutes per tilt.
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