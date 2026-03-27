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Jeremiah Fears News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Fears will start Friday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Dejounte Murray (Achilles) and Trey Murphy (ankle) unavailable for the second leg of this back-to-back set, Fears will get the starting nod for the first time since Jan. 21. As a starter this season (44 games), the rookie first-rounder has averaged 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.5 minutes per tilt.

Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans
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