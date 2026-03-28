Jeremiah Fears headshot

Jeremiah Fears News: Struggles with shot once again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Fears produced 10 points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes during Friday's 119-106 loss to the Raptors.

Fears returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 23, although he only did it due to the absences of Dejounte Murray (Achilles) and Trey Murphy (ankle), who were both unavailable for the second leg of this back-to-back set. The rookie out of Oklahoma failed to take advantage of the opportunity, and he should return to a lesser role off the bench going forward. That should limit his fantasy upside considerably.

Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans
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