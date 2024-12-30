Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Injury: Won't play Monday due to injury

Robinson-Earl has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Clippers due to a left ankle sprain.

Robinson-Earl didn't appear on the injury report earlier Monday, so it's likely that his left ankle sprain is a recent injury. The severity of the injury isn't clear, and his next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against Miami. Javonte Green and Daniel Theis should see increased playing time off the bench due to Robinson-Earl's injury.