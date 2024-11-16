Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Decent output as starter

Robinson-Earl notched 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), nine rebounds and an assist across 33 minutes in Saturday's 104-99 loss to the Lakers.

Robinson-Earl got the start due to the absence of Trey Murphy (hamstring) and posted a solid line, ending just one rebound shy of a double-double and playing with some much-needed energy in a depleted lineup that's lacking confidence right now. Murphy is expected to return for the game against the Mavericks on Tuesday, and if that's the case, then Robinson-Earl is likely to return to a bench role.