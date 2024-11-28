Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Double-double off bench

Robinson-Earl ended Wednesday's 119-93 loss to Toronto with 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 33 minutes off the bench.

The fourth-year big has two double-doubles on the season, and they've both come in the last three games. Wednesday's performance came with Trey Murphy (knee) joining Zion Williamson (hamstring) on the sidelines, and Robinson-Earl could continue to see a bigger role until the New Orleans frontcourt gets healthier. He's played at least 20 minutes in 13 straight games, averaging 10.0 points, 7.1 boards, 1.5 assists, 1.2 threes and 1.0 steals in 27.2 minutes a game over that stretch.