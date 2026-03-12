Jeremiah Robinson-Earl headshot

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Robinson-Earl totaled 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 134-125 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Robinson-Earl tied his season low in scoring, as he's reached double digits in every single appearance thus far. He also tied his season high with seven assists and got back on the double-double train after he snapped an eight-game streak last time out. He's averaging 17.9 points and 12.1 rebounds per game this season.

