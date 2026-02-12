Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Extends double-double streak
Robinson-Earl (personal) totaled 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
After being away from the Texas Legends for their past two games while attending to a personal matter, Robinson-Earl jumped right back into the starting lineup and submitted his sixth consecutive double-double. The 25-year-old is doing a fine job of maintaining his stock in the G League, but most of his NBA action in 2025-26 has come via brief 10-day contracts with the Pacers and Mavericks.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Free Agent
