Jeremiah Robinson-Earl headshot

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Extends double-double streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 9:08pm

Robinson-Earl (personal) totaled 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

After being away from the Texas Legends for their past two games while attending to a personal matter, Robinson-Earl jumped right back into the starting lineup and submitted his sixth consecutive double-double. The 25-year-old is doing a fine job of maintaining his stock in the G League, but most of his NBA action in 2025-26 has come via brief 10-day contracts with the Pacers and Mavericks.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremiah Robinson-Earl See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremiah Robinson-Earl See More
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Schedule: Injury Report, Sleepers & Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Schedule: Injury Report, Sleepers & Matchups
Author Image
Dan Bruno
80 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, November 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, November 15
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
89 days ago
Which NBA Player Is Fastest on Every Team? 2024-25 Speed Rankings
NBA
Which NBA Player Is Fastest on Every Team? 2024-25 Speed Rankings
Author Image
Thomas Leary
267 days ago
Recap of Fantasy Basketball Week 11: Here's What You Missed
NBA
Recap of Fantasy Basketball Week 11: Here's What You Missed
Author Image
Dan Bruno
January 13, 2025
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 1
Author Image
Dan Bruno
January 1, 2025