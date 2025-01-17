Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Fills box score Friday

Robinson-Earl ended Friday's 136-123 win over Utah with eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 21 minutes.

Robinson-Earl filled the box score for the Pelicans on Friday, putting up his highest scoring output since a nine-point showing in the Dec. 26 loss to Houston. However, it was veteran big man Daniel Theis who got the starting nod at center in the absence of Yves Missi, meaning Robinson-Earl likely remains quite far off from fantasy relevance. Robinson-Earl hasn't attained double-digit points or boards since a Nov. 27 defeat to Toronto.