Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Flirts with triple-double
Robinson-Earl ended Sunday's 136-130 loss to the Pistons with 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and eight assists over 32 minutes.
Yvis Missi (hip) and Zion Williamson (back) missed the first half of this back-to-back set, but could be back Monday against the 76ers. The Pelicans aren't playing for much in the final few weeks, meaning Robinson-Earl could find himself with more opportunities like the one he saw Sunday night. He's worth monitoring closely after arguably his best performance of the season.
