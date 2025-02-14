Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Impresses off bench in overtime win
Robinson-Earl finished Thursday's 140-133 overtime win over Sacramento with 16 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes.
Robinson-Earl shined off the Pelicans bench in Thursday's overtime battle, leading all bench players in scoring and threes made while finishing as one of six players with a double-digit scoring total in a winning effort. Robinson-Earl set a new season high in threes made, recording his third game of the year with 15 or more points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now