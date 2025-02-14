Fantasy Basketball
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl headshot

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Impresses off bench in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Robinson-Earl finished Thursday's 140-133 overtime win over Sacramento with 16 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes.

Robinson-Earl shined off the Pelicans bench in Thursday's overtime battle, leading all bench players in scoring and threes made while finishing as one of six players with a double-digit scoring total in a winning effort. Robinson-Earl set a new season high in threes made, recording his third game of the year with 15 or more points.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
