Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl headshot

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Makes impact off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Robinson-Earl provided nine points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 104-89 loss to Golden State.

Robinson-Earl had his best game of the season Wednesday, posting his highest totals in points, rebounds, assists and minutes. However, the 24-year-old big man is averaging just 9.8 minutes per contest, making it hard for him to produce consistently.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now