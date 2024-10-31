Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Makes impact off bench

Robinson-Earl provided nine points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 104-89 loss to Golden State.

Robinson-Earl had his best game of the season Wednesday, posting his highest totals in points, rebounds, assists and minutes. However, the 24-year-old big man is averaging just 9.8 minutes per contest, making it hard for him to produce consistently.