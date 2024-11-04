Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl headshot

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Making first start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Robinson-Earl is starting Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Robinson-Earl will make his first start of the season after news broke that Zion Williamson (hamstring) would miss another game. Robinson-Earl shouldered a heavier workload than usual Sunday against the Hawks, finishing with six points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 bench minutes.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now