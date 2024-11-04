Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Making first start of season
Robinson-Earl is starting Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Robinson-Earl will make his first start of the season after news broke that Zion Williamson (hamstring) would miss another game. Robinson-Earl shouldered a heavier workload than usual Sunday against the Hawks, finishing with six points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 bench minutes.
