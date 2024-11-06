Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Moves back to bench role Wednesday
Robinson-Earl is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
This is not a surprising move, as Robinson-Earl will head back to the bench due to the return of Zion Williamson (thigh) to the starting lineup. Robinson-Earl is averaging 14.5 minutes per game this season, and his fantasy upside should be close to minimal now that he's returned to a second-unit role.
