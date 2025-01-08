Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Muted impact in spot start

Robinson-Earl logged two points (1-1 FG), four rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 119-100 loss to Portland.

Robinson-Earl made his fifth start of the season in place of the resting Zion Williamson, but each of New Orleans' starters didn't receive their usual quota of playing time due to Wednesday's rout. Over five starting appearances, Robinson-Earl is averaging 9.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 threes in 30.6 minutes. With the statuses of Trey Murphy (ankle) and Herbert Jones (shoulder) uncertain for Friday's contest against Philadelphia, Robinson-Earl may be needed for another spot start.