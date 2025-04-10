Fantasy Basketball
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl headshot

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Nabs double-double in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Robinson-Earl amassed 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 136-111 loss to the Bucks.

The 24-year-old received the starting nod for the first time since Jan. 24 due to Kelly Olynyk (Achilles) being sidelined. Robinson-Earl made the most of his opportunity, recording his third double-double on the season while tying the team-high mark in rebounds. The fourth-year forward did struggle from three-point range against Milwaukee, and he has shot 33.3 percent from beyond the arc in his last five appearances.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
New Orleans Pelicans
