Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Nears double figures as starter
Robinson-Earl accumulated nine points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 128-100 loss to the Cavaliers.
Robinson-Earl entered the starting lineup Wednesday after coming off the bench in the previous game, providing a boost on both ends of the floor while coming up one point short of the double-digit mark. Robinson-Earl, who ended second on the team in rebounds and steals, has recorded at least nine points and seven rebounds in three straight contests.
