Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Records double-double Saturday
Robinson-Earl totaled 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 36 minutes in Saturday's 123-117 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.
Robinson-Earl stood out once again for his work on the boards, extending a run of eight straight double-doubles. His regular-season average of 12.3 rebounds per contest is now tied as the best on the squad, and his 15 double-doubles represent the fourth-highest total in the entire G League over that span.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Free Agent
