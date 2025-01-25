Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Retreating to bench Saturday

Robinson-Earl is not in the Pelicans' starting lineup against the Hornets on Saturday.

Robinson-Earl made his sixth start of the regular season Friday against the Grizzlies, and he finished with five points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 20 minutes in a 139-126 loss. He'll go back to a reserve role Saturday while Zion Williamson (illness) returns to the Pelicans' starting five.