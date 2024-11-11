Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Retreats to bench Monday
Robinson-Earl will come off the bench in Monday's matchup versus the Nets.
With Trey Murphy making his season debut Monday, Robinson-Earl will slide to the bench after starting in two of the Pelicans' last three games. The 24-year-old will likely still see significant run off the bench with Murphy limited to 20 minutes, and he will continue to play a significant role until Zion Williamson (hamstring) returns to game action.
