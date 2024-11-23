Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Shines off bench Friday

Robinson-Earl racked up 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 112-108 loss to Golden State.

Robinson-Earl had one of his best performances of the season Friday despite not starting, as he recorded season-high marks in both points and rebounds en route to his first double-double of the campaign. Robinson-Earl has been in and out of the starting unit in recent weeks, and he'll continue to have value in most fantasy formats as long as he continues to see around 25 minutes per game.