Jeremiah Robinson-Earl headshot

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Starting vs. Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 4:53pm

Robinson-Earl is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

As has often been the case this season, Robinson-Earl is in the starting unit in place of Zion Williamson (illness). The former Villanova standout averages 9.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game when deployed as a starter.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
