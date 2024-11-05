Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Strong two-way play Monday

Robinson-Earl produced 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 118-100 loss to Portland.

Robinson-Earl missed just two shots from the field Monday and also made his presence on the glass, although his contributions weren't enough for a depleted Pelicans team that looked outmatched. This was Robinson-Earl's first start of the season, but even if he remains in a starting role, he's nothing more than a low-end streaming alternative in most formats.