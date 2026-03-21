Jeremiah Tilmon Injury: Out Friday with undisclosed issue

Tilmon didn't play in Friday's 123-105 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise due to an undisclosed injury or illness.

Tilmon started the last two games he was available for, so his absence forced a change in the Herd's starting lineup, with Lacey James filling in at center. Given that Tilmon's status is uncertain, his availability will be a big doubt for upcoming contests. He had yet to make a consistent impact in previous appearances despite having decent playing time.