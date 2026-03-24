Jeremiah Tilmon News: Back in action Monday

Tilmon (undisclosed) recorded 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block during 21 minutes in Monday's 117-114 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Tilmon made his first start since March 16 immediately after returning from an unknown injury. He achieved a double-digit scoring total for the first time in his last eight games, although he didn't make a huge impact during the defeat. He'll now look to remain active, pushing Lacey James to a bench role for the rest of the season.