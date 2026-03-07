Jeremiah Tilmon News: Out for personal reasons

Tilmon was unavailable in Friday's 116-104 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes because of a personal issue.

Tilmon saw plenty of action for the Herd in early February, although he failed to stand out except for his occasional rebounds. He'll look to rejoin the team at some point, but he'll be questionable for the next few games. Lacey James could continue to take on an increased role while Tilmon remains out.