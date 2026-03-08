Jeremiah Tilmon News: Returns to action Saturday

Tilmon (personal) generated two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist during 12 minutes in Saturday's 116-97 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Tilmon had a limited outing off the bench in his return from a six-game absence. He has failed to make a meaningful impact throughout the season, but he should eventually challenge Lacey James for a starting spot in upcoming contests.