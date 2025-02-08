Jeremy Jones News: Plays 16 minutes off bench
Jones managed six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal in 16 minutes during Friday's 110-103 G League win over the Rip City Remix.
Jones hasn't scored in double digits since Jan. 17, but he has played double-digit minutes in seven of his last eight appearances. He's averaging 5.0 points while playing 19.5 minutes per game.
Jeremy Jones
Free Agent
