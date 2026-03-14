Jeremy Sochan Injury: Could return Sunday
Sochan (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Golden State.
Sochan was unable to play against the Pacers on Friday due to an illness. He has a chance to come back Sunday, though Sochan has played single-digit minutes in each of his last seven outings, so his return would not influence the Knicks' rotation all that much.
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