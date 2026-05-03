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Jeremy Sochan Injury: Dealing with hamstring tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Sochan is listed as probable for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers on Monday due to left hamstring tightness.

Sochan may have tweaked his hamstring during the Knicks' blowout win over the Hawks in Game 6 on Thursday, when he played seven minutes and finished with four points and one steal. Even if available, Sochan is unlikely to play Monday except in garbage time.

Jeremy Sochan
New York Knicks
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