Jeremy Sochan Injury: Dealing with hamstring tightness
Sochan is listed as probable for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers on Monday due to left hamstring tightness.
Sochan may have tweaked his hamstring during the Knicks' blowout win over the Hawks in Game 6 on Thursday, when he played seven minutes and finished with four points and one steal. Even if available, Sochan is unlikely to play Monday except in garbage time.
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