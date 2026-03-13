Jeremy Sochan Injury: Doubtful for Friday
Sochan (illness) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Sochan was previously labeled as questionable, but it appears that the Knicks will hold him out. Mohamed Diawara could play an expanded role for New York, with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Josh Hart (knee) also not expected to suit up.
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