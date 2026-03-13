Jeremy Sochan headshot

Jeremy Sochan Injury: Doubtful for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 11:08am

Sochan (illness) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Sochan was previously labeled as questionable, but it appears that the Knicks will hold him out. Mohamed Diawara could play an expanded role for New York, with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Josh Hart (knee) also not expected to suit up.

Jeremy Sochan
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Sochan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Sochan See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
36 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
37 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Joe Mayo
44 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
50 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
110 days ago