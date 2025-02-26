Fantasy Basketball
Jeremy Sochan Injury: Exits with head injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Sochan sustained a hit to the head and has precautionarily been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear when Sochan sustained the injury, but it prevented him from seeing the floor in the second half. The 21-year-old forward finishes the contest with seven points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds across 12 minutes. He'll likely undergo further testing but for now, Sochan's status remains up in the air for Saturday's game against the Rockets. While he's idle, Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson could see more action.

