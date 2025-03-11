Jeremy Sochan Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Sochan (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Sochan is in danger of missing his second straight contest Wednesday due to a left calf contusion. If Sochan is forced to sit out yet again, Keldon Johnson, Julian Champagnie and Sandro Mamukelashvili are candidates to receive increased playing time off San Antonio's bench.