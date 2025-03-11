Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Sochan headshot

Jeremy Sochan Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 3:35pm

Sochan (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Sochan is in danger of missing his second straight contest Wednesday due to a left calf contusion. If Sochan is forced to sit out yet again, Keldon Johnson, Julian Champagnie and Sandro Mamukelashvili are candidates to receive increased playing time off San Antonio's bench.

Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now